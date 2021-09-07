Abbott Signs Voter Reform Bill Into Law

Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law an overhaul of the state’s voting rules.

Abbott traveled to Tyler Tuesday morning to sign the Republican-written bill that tightens voter and balloting guidelines. The measure does away with popular pandemic-related voting changes by banning drive-thru voting and 24-hour polling locations, which voting rights groups say will make it harder for voters of color and disabled voters to vote.

Abbott says the new law will make it harder to cheat by putting new restrictions on mail-in ballots. The bill drew strong opposition from Democrats, who walked out twice to try to prevent the bill from passing. The law is now being challenged in federal court.