Abbott Sounds Off About Race For Speaker Of The Texas House

Governor Greg Abbott says the Texas House should elect a speaker who has the support of the Republican caucus. In an X post on Wednesday, Abbott said he’d put a lot of effort into helping elect representatives who will pass school choice and other conservative measures.

Abbott didn’t name names or specifically endorse a candidate in his post, but in a Saturday vote, the majority of the GOP caucus backed David Cook of Mansfield. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock is the other contender. The 2025 legislative session starts on January 14th.