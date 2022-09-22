Abbott: South Texas Residents Understand Need For Border Security

Govenor Greg Abbott says the people of South Texas understand the need for border security. Abbott made a campaign stop on Tuesday at the Jim Wells County Republican Party gathering inside a crowded community center in Alice.

The audience cheered the governor’s policies of deploying state troopers and the National Guard to protect the border, and sending busloads of migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C.

Abbott is seeking his third term in November against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.