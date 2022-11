Governor Greg Abbott is discussing the border and other issues in the closing week of the campaign. He was in Bexar County on Thursday to address a crowd in a local business in Von Ormy.  Appearing with Abbott was State Representative John Lujan.

The governor spoke of illegal immigrants and fentanyl flooding across the border. He also mentioned education, the economy, and a promised property tax cut. Abbott faces Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in the November 8th election.