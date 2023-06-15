Abbott Suggests Veto Spree If House, Senate Don’t Agree On Property Taxes

Gov. Greg Abbott says he might veto a large number of bills passed by the state Legislature if the House and Senate don’t come to an agreement on property tax relief.

On Tuesday, Abbott vetoed a Senate bill, and on Wednesday he vetoed one bill from each chamber. Abbott must sign or veto bills from the regular session by Sunday’s deadline.

A 30-day special session is about half over, and there’s still no resolution on property taxes. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the Senate, calls Abbott’s approach “an affront to the legislative process.”