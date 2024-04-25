Abbott: Teachers Should Be Required To Dress According To Their Biological Sex

Governor Greg Abbott says Texas public school teachers should be required to dress in a way that matches their biological sex. Abbott made the remarks as he addressed the Young Conservatives of Texas convention in Dallas. He spoke about a male teacher in Carrollton who wore a pink dress for his school’s spirit day not long ago.

Lewisville ISD officials say the chemistry teacher at Hebron High School didn’t violate any district policies. The teacher resigned last month after a video of him in the dress was posted to a conservative social media account.