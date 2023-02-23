TEXAS

Abbott Tells Arlington CoC Texas Needs Separate Courts For Business Cases

File photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas should help the state’s booming economy by creating a new system of courts to solve business disputes.

Abbott addressed the Arlington Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. He said the state should “create specialized courts with expertise to deal with business litigation.”

Abbott is making the concept one of his priorities in the current legislative session. It didn’t pass when he proposed it in the last session, but GOP insiders say it may have a better chance this time around.

