Abbott: Temporary Barrier Stopping People From Crossing Border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center, speaks during a news conference along the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is praising state troopers for erecting a temporary barrier to keep people from crossing the Mexican border.

The governor told reporters Tuesday DPS and the Texas National Guard lined an area near Del Rio with vehicles, essentially sealing it from entry. Abbott says that “steel barrier” is keeping illegal immigrants from getting into the U.S. DPS says over a million people have been arrested at the border this year.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the Del Rio area Monday after Haitian refugees set up a camp beneath the international bridge last week.

The Border Patrol union has blamed the Biden administration’s “catch and release” program for encouraging more people to head for the border.