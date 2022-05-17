Abbott: Texas Power Grid Is Strong

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is confident the state’s power grid will stay operational this summer. He says ERCOT and the Public Utilities Commission are being more transparent about possible power crunches.

The governor says both groups let the public know about six power plant outages from last week even though the outages didn’t require notification. Abbott adds it would be ridiculous to join the national grid because bill would go up due to higher regulations. Texas suffered massive power outages in February 2021 due to winter storms.