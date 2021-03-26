Abbott: Texas Will Not Be Overwhelmed When Vaccine Eligibility Expands Monday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference on the "Save Our Seniors" initiative at McAllen Central Fire Station on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

Governor Greg Abbott says Texas health officials do not expect to be overwhelmed by demand when eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines expands Monday.

Abbott came to McAllen Thursday to talk about Save Our Seniors, a program focused on getting seniors vaccinated through special drive-up events and home delivery. The program is being implemented in Hidalgo County, and the governor said outreach encouraging seniors to get vaccinated will be expanded.

Abbott also said six-point-five-million Texans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, leaving him confident that health providers can meet the demand for vaccinations when eligibility expands to encompass all adults next week.