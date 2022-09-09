Abbott To Send Additional DPS Troopers To Uvalde After Shooting

Governor Greg Abbott says he is sending additional Department of Public Safety officers to Uvalde after a shooting just a mile away from the site of the elementary school massacre in May.

Investigators believe the shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that injured two juveniles yesterday was gang-related, and four suspects are currently in custody. The governor said he has directed D-P-S to patrol suspected gang hot spots in Uvalde and coordinate an anti-gang effort with the city.

Abbott’s announcement comes days after the department confirmed five troopers are being investigated for their actions during the school shooting, including two that have been suspended.