Abbott To Visit South Texas Today

Governor Greg Abbott will be talking business in South Texas today. The governor will be at the Port of Brownsville this afternoon to talk about the economy and supply chain issues. State and local officials will also be part of a roundtable hosted by the governor.

The meeting follows Tuesday’s announcement that the port is getting 68-million dollars to allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deepen the Brownsville Ship Channel.

Abbott is also scheduled to deliver a keynote address tonight at the Marine Military Academy dinner at the Harlingen Convention Center.