Abbott: Too Many Vaccine Doses Aren’t Being Administered

(Austin, TX) — Gov. Greg Abbott says too many of the 600-thousand doses of coronavirus vaccines delivered to Texas health care providers may be gathering dust on hospital shelves. Abbott expressed his concern about the situation on Tuesday. Dr. John Hellerstedt, head of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said no doses should be held in reserve. He ordered providers to start vaccinating people over 65 and those with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to a severe case of the virus.