TEXAS

Abbott: Too Many Vaccine Doses Aren’t Being Administered

By 3705 views
0
File photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(Austin, TX) — Gov. Greg Abbott says too many of the 600-thousand doses of coronavirus vaccines delivered to Texas health care providers may be gathering dust on hospital shelves. Abbott expressed his concern about the situation on Tuesday. Dr. John Hellerstedt, head of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said no doses should be held in reserve. He ordered providers to start vaccinating people over 65 and those with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to a severe case of the virus.

State Legislature To Take On Redistricting In 2021 Session

Previous article

Texas GOP Congressman Among Dozen Suing Pence In Bid To Overturn Biden Win

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS