The first significant ad buy in Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign for a fourth term has TV ads running in rural areas statewide.

The 30-second spot went live on Thursday. It depicts Abbott as a guardian against “radical Democrats” such as US Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Abbott’s campaign has reportedly reserved more than a million dollars’ worth of TV airtime through the March 3rd primary, with a goal of getting out the vote in rural parts of Texas.