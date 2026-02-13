FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The first significant ad buy in Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign for a fourth term has TV ads running in rural areas statewide.

The 30-second spot went live on Thursday. It depicts Abbott as a guardian against “radical Democrats” such as US Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Abbott’s campaign has reportedly reserved more than a million dollars’ worth of TV airtime through the March 3rd primary, with a goal of getting out the vote in rural parts of Texas.

Superintendent Announces Upcoming Closures Of 12 Schools

Previous article

Cruz, Other Senators Want Answers About El Paso Airspace Closure

Next article

You may also like