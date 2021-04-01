Abbott: TX Doing What It Can To Secure Border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is promising the state is doing what it can to secure the border. Abbott told reporters Thursday in the Rio Grande Valley the Texas-Mexico border isn’t secure because Border Patrol officers have to deal with the influx of unaccompanied minors.

The governor says almost 600 people have been arrested by state troopers in and around the border since early March with 16-thousand referrals for illegal immigrants.

Abbott says arrests include multiple child rapists, and smugglers have put children and mothers at risk. He adds drug cartels are using TikTok to recruit people in their trafficking attempts. He’s blaming the federal government for not doing enough and wants the Biden Administration to secure the border.