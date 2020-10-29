TEXAS

Abbott Visits Houston, Continues Opposition To Defund Police

By
File photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Gov. Greg Abbott is continuing his call to stop efforts to defund the police, and he brought the message to Houston on Wednesday.

The governor spoke at the Houston Police Officers’ Union, where he was joined by Senator John Cornyn, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, and others.

Abbott said cutting police budgets endangers both the police and the public. He says he plans to propose measures in next year’s legislative session to defund Texas cities that defund their police forces, along with other proposals.

