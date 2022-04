Michelle Light salvages belongings from her home on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed the house. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Michelle Light salvages belongings from her home on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed the house. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Governor Greg Abbott visited Salado [[suh-LAY-doh]] over the weekend to survey the impact of a powerful tornado.

Abbott said the tornado damaged 70 homes and three churches, but recovery is underway. Bell County officials say 23 people were injured in the storm, however no deaths were reported.