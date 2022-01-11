Abbott Vs. O’Rourke Campaign Season Begins

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are gearing up for this year’s gubernatorial race. Abbott is championing issues such as border security in his run for a third term, while O’Rourke hopes Abbott will be vulnerable because of last year’s power-grid failure.

Abbott has several challengers in the GOP primary, and O’Rourke has run unsuccessfully for the Senate and the White House. Both candidates are targeting South Texas, where Republicans have picked up support from Hispanic voters in recent years.