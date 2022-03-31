Abbott Waiting On Pardons Paroles Board Before Melissa Lucio Decision

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is waiting for a state board to rule before deciding on whether to pardon the only Hispanic woman on death row. He told reporters in Brownsville Wednesday it was up to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to issue a recommendation on Melissa Lucio before he could do anything.

Lucio was sentenced to death for the 2007 death of her daughter. Dozens of Republicans and Democrats have asked for clemency or that her sentence be commuted, citing interrogation tactics by police and possible prosecutorial misconduct. There’s also a push for a new trial.