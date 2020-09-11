Abbott’s Closure Order May Doom Some Texas VFW Locations

Officials with the Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars say some of the state’s VFW posts may not survive Gov. Greg Abbott’s pandemic closure order.

In late June, Abbott closed all Texas businesses that make more than half their revenue from alcohol sales. Mitch Fuller, the state legislative chair for the Texas VFW, says the order closed most of the state’s nearly 300 VFW locations.

Fuller says the posts are important community centers, especially in small towns, and a number of them may not survive being closed much longer.