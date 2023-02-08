TEXAS

Abbott’s Office Directs Agencies, Universities Not To Consider DEI In Hiring

jsalinasBy 8 views
0

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning Texas state agencies and public universities that it’s illegal to use diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in hiring.

Abbott’s chief of staff issued a memo on Monday telling agency leaders that the use of D-E-I policies is a violation of state and federal employment law, and that hiring decisions can’t be based on factors other than merit.

Republicans nationwide are pushing back against D-E-I and critical race theory, pointing out that they result in discrimination against white people in schools and workplaces.

Legalized Sports Betting Picks Up Momentum In Texas Legislature

Previous article

Capital Murder Trial Begins For Father Of Teen Suspect In Garland Convenience Store Shooting

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS