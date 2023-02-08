Abbott’s Office Directs Agencies, Universities Not To Consider DEI In Hiring

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning Texas state agencies and public universities that it’s illegal to use diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in hiring.

Abbott’s chief of staff issued a memo on Monday telling agency leaders that the use of D-E-I policies is a violation of state and federal employment law, and that hiring decisions can’t be based on factors other than merit.

Republicans nationwide are pushing back against D-E-I and critical race theory, pointing out that they result in discrimination against white people in schools and workplaces.