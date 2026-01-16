Governor Greg Abbott’s reelection campaign is swimming in cash. His campaign announced Thursday that Abbott raised nearly 23 million dollars in the final quarter of 2025, and now has almost 106 million dollars on hand.

Abbott says he plans to use the funds to help GOP candidates down the ballot, with a special emphasis on flipping Harris County. His top Democratic challenger, state Representative Gina Hinojosa, has reportedly raised just over a million dollars since she launched her campaign ten weeks ago.