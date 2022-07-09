Abe’s Death Raises Security Questions As Japan Mourns

A photo of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is displayed on a makeshift memorial near the scene where Abe was fatally shot while delivering his speech to support a Liberal Democratic Party's candidate on Friday, in Nara, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Yosuke Mizuno/Kyodo News via AP)

A photo of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is displayed on a makeshift memorial near the scene where Abe was fatally shot while delivering his speech to support a Liberal Democratic Party's candidate on Friday, in Nara, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Yosuke Mizuno/Kyodo News via AP)

(AP) — A top police official has acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally.

Abe was shot in the western city of Nara on Friday and airlifted to a hospital but died of blood loss. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene. Police confiscated his homemade gun and several others were later found at his apartment.

The attacker told investigators he acted because he believed rumors that Abe was connected to an organization that he resents. The Nara prefectural police chief says there were problems with Abe’s security that will be reviewed.