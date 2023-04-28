NATIONAL

Abortion Bans Fail In Conservative South Carolina, Nebraska

Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda after the failure of a bill that would have banned abortion around the sixth week of pregnancy, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Lincoln, Neb. The bill is now likely dead for the year, leaving in place a 2010 law that bans abortions at 20 weeks. (AP Photo/Margery Beck)

(AP) — Abortion bans in deeply conservative Nebraska and South Carolina each fell short of advancing in close legislative votes amid heated debates among Republicans. It’s another sign that abortion is becoming a difficult issue for the GOP. Cheers erupted outside the legislative chamber in Nebraska on Thursday as the last vote was counted.

Opponents of the bill waved signs and chanted, “Whose house? Our house!” In South Carolina, Thursday’s vote was the third attempt since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer to strict bans on abortion. Fourteen states have bans in place on abortion at all stages of pregnancy.

