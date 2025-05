Texas towns would be banned from using taxpayer dollars to send women to other states for an abortion under legislation that has now passed in the state house.

San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte supports it. He’s been a vocal opponent of the city’s newly-passed “reproductive justice fund.” And, in Austin, the city council handed 100-thousand dollars to a pro-choice group. Both programs would be in jeopardy if the bill makes it to the governor’s desk