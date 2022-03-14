Abortion Law Upheld By Texas Supreme Court

What was considered the last chance for abortion advocates to overturn the Texas Heartbeat Act is denied.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that medical licensing officials cannot enforce the law, which allows private citizens to sue anyone thought to have “aided or abetted” an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Last year, the U-S Supreme Court rejected several lawsuits related to the law, but allowed the claim that state medical licensing officials enforced it to be appealed. The state Supreme Court ruled that there is no interpretation of the law that allows those officials to carry it out.