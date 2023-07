Arguments are set to begin today in a lawsuit filed by 13 women who say Texas’ abortion laws kept them from receiving proper care while pregnant.

The suit calls for clarification on the state’s medical emergency exception after the women say they were denied abortions even when they faced life-threatening complications.

Texas’ stricter abortion laws went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned federal protections guaranteed by Roe v. Wade, making performing an abortion a felony there.