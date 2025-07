A California doctor who mailed the abortion pill to a woman in Texas is being sued by that woman’s boyfriend. Jerry Rodriguez is backed by a number of pro-life groups, which are fighting what they see as a loophole in the Texas abortion ban.

The lawsuit against Dr. Rémy Coeytaux suggests that a self-managed abortion “is an act of murder.” The wrongful death suit to ask the federal judge for an injunction on behalf of “all current and future fathers of unborn children in the United States.”