Abortion Pill Could Be Pulled Off Market By Texas Lawsuit

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. Attorney generals in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

(AP) — A Texas lawsuit is posing a threat to the nationwide availability of medication abortion, which now accounts for the majority of abortions in the U.S. The case filed by abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade seeks to reverse a decades-old approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

A federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump could rule this month. If he sides with the plaintiffs, it could halt the supply of the drug mifepristone in all states, both with abortion bans and without.

The plaintiffs argue the drug was approved too quickly, but lawyers for the FDA say that’s not true.

