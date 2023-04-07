Abortion Pill Plan Clears Kansas Legislature; Veto Expected

Kansas state Reps. Susan Concannon, left, R-Beloit, and Fred Patton, right, R-Topeka, confer during a session of the House, Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Both Concannon and Patton supported a bill approved by lawmakers that would require abortion providers to tell patients that medication abortions can be "reversed" once they are started, something experts dispute. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

(AP) — Abortion opponents have pushed a bill through the Kansas Legislature to require providers to tell patients that a medication abortion can be “reversed” once it’s started. The measure approved early Friday could face a state court challenge if its supporters can overcome the governor’s expected veto. Republican lawmakers pursued the bill even though experts dispute abortion opponents’ claims about medication abortions. Democrats argue the measure defies a decisive statewide vote in August affirming abortion rights. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a similar measure in 2019. The votes for the final version of the bill were 80-38 in the House and 26-11 in the Senate.