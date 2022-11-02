Abortion-Rights Protesters Briefly Interrupt Supreme Court

(AP) — Protesters opposed to the Supreme Court’s decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday, and they urged women to vote in next week’s elections. It was the first courtroom disruption since the court’s decision in June that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade.

Three people stood up in the courtroom in the first few minutes of Wednesday’s session to denounce the abortion ruling. A court spokeswoman says the protesters were charged were violating a law against making a “harangue” in the Supreme Court building and another barring interference with the administration of justice.