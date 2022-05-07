Abortion Rights Protesters Rally In Cities Around US

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Abortion-rights protesters hold signs during demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

(AP) — Abortion rights protesters rallied in cities across the United States, vowing to fight to ensure that abortion remains a legal option for women nationwide.

Hundreds gathered Saturday in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and other cities, after a draft opinion leaked to the public suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. The draft opinion could change before the ruling is final in coming weeks.

In Washington, abortion rights protesters stood outside the Supreme Court, holding signs that said abortion is a human right, while protesters against abortion demonstrated across the street.