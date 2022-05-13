Abortion Rights Rally Set For National Mall

A huge abortion rights rally is set for the National Mall in Washington, DC this weekend. An estimated 17-thousand people are expected to turn out for tomorrow’s Bans Off Our Bodies event to protest the possible overturning of the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The event will begin on the northeast side of the Washington Monument and will move to the Supreme Court building later in the afternoon before ending at the Capitol. A leaked draft opinion from the nation’s highest court suggested Roe v. Wade may be overturned.