Abortion Ruling Exposes Deep Chasm Over The Issue In The US

Abortion-rights activists, at left, confront anti-abortion activists, at right, react following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Americans are reacting with anger, joy, fear and confusion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The chasm over the issue is on full display: Abortion rights supporters are condemning the decision as cruel and regressive and calling it a dark day in history. Abortion foes are rejoicing and saying it will save countless lives.

In its ruling, the high court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion that has stood for a half-century, instead leaving the issue up to the states, roughly half of which are likely to ban the procedure.