Abortion Ruling Exposes Deep Chasm Over The Issue In The US

Americans are reacting with anger, joy, fear and confusion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
The chasm over the issue is on full display: Abortion rights supporters are condemning the decision as cruel and regressive and calling it a dark day in history. Abortion foes are rejoicing and saying it will save countless lives.
In its ruling, the high court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion that has stood for a half-century, instead leaving the issue up to the states, roughly half of which are likely to ban the procedure.