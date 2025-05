Abortion is, once again, in the spotlight at the Texas Legislature. Lawmakers are looking to ban the use of taxpayer dollars to fund groups that help women travel out of state in order to end a pregnancy.

John Seago, who heads the group Texas Right To Life, says several Texas cities have established so-called “reproductive justice” funds. If passed, the bill allows both the state attorney general and private citizens to file civil lawsuits against those who violate the measure.