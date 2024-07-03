TEXAS

Abortion Travel Rights To Go On Ballot

jsalinasBy
Amarillo officials want to put their town off-limits to women traveling through to get an out-of-state abortion. Proponents say they have gathered enough signatures to put a ban on the ballot for voters in November.

Opponents say the effort is unconstitutional. The proposal would have similar characteristics to other abortion-banning legislation in Texas where an abortion whistle-blower might be rewarded. This is the first abortion rights case of its kind in Texas since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

