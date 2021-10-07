Abortions Resume In Some Texas Clinics After Judge Halts Law

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2021, file photo, people attend the Women's March ATX rally, at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend a new law that has banned most abortions in the state since September. The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman freezes for now the strict abortion law known as Senate Bill 8. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman, File)

(AP) — Abortions have resumed in some Texas clinics after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S.

Amy Hagstrom Miller is the president of Whole Woman’s Health, which has four clinics in Texas. She said Thursday that her clinics are performing abortions again and scheduling more for the coming days. But it was not a rush to resume normal operations in clinics across Texas. Some providers worry that an appeals court could soon reinstate the law known as Senate Bill 8.

The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks when many women don’t even know they are pregnant. Texas officials have already said they will appeal.