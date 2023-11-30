‘Above-Normal’ Hurricane Season Ends Thursday

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends on Thursday, finishing up what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling an “above-normal” season.

The 20 named storms ranks as the fourth-highest since 1950. Seven storms were hurricanes and three were Category 3 or higher. According to NOAA, an average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Hurricane Idalia was the only U.S. landfalling hurricane, hitting as a Category 3 storm on August 30th in Florida’s Big Bend region.