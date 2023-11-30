NATIONAL

‘Above-Normal’ Hurricane Season Ends Thursday

jsalinasBy 143 views
0

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends on Thursday, finishing up what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling an “above-normal” season.

The 20 named storms ranks as the fourth-highest since 1950. Seven storms were hurricanes and three were Category 3 or higher. According to NOAA, an average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Hurricane Idalia was the only U.S. landfalling hurricane, hitting as a Category 3 storm on August 30th in Florida’s Big Bend region.

Former House Speaker McCarthy Suggests He May Quit Congress

Previous article

Quicker Cargo Inspections Coming To Free Trade Bridge

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL