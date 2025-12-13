(Corpus Christi, TX) — Abraham Quintanilla, father of Tejano [[ tay -hano ]] legend Selena Quintanilla has died. The family announced the news of his passing at the age of 86 on social media today. A.B. Quintanilla wrote, “It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my dad passed away today.” The family patriarch is considered the driving force behind his daughter, Selena’s quick rise to fame and was her manager throughout her life. He founded the band Selena y Los Dinos, which includes two of his other children.