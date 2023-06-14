Abuse, Neglect Of Migrant Children Alleged

There are concerns that illegal immigrant kids, caught at the border, are being shipped to sponsors who treat them like slaves.

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas used a hearing Wednesday morning to highlight reports of children forced to work at meat processing plants.

Cornyn claimed President Biden does not care about the more than 300-thousand unaccompanied children that have been placed with sponsors during his time in office. Instead of loosening vetting requirements for sponsors, the GOP wants illegal immigrant kids sent back to their home countries.

Since the start of the Biden Administration, there has been a 357-percent increase in unaccompanied minors caught at the southern border.