Over 20-million people in the U.S. are now being hit with higher health insurance costs after Congress allowed federal tax subsidies to expire at year’s end.

The average cost of premiums through the Affordable Care Act is now expected to rise by 26-percent across the U.S., though it could be lower in states that run their own marketplace.

Millions of people are expected to drop their health insurance because of the price hikes. The health policy nonprofit KFF predicts that Arkansas will see the biggest premium spike at 69-percent for its benchmark plan.