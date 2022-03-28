Academy Condemns Will Smith’s Actions, Launches Review

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says it condemns the actions of Will Smith during Sunday night’s Oscars and it will launch a formal review of his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.

In a statement Monday, the film academy said it will also “explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.” The academy did not name Smith in a statement Sunday night after the confrontation.

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith won the best actor award later in the ceremony.