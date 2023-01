Accidental Drowning Said To Be Cause Of Death Of Missing Valley Man

The death of a Valley man last week was the result of an accidental drowning, according to Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators.

30-year-old Jesus Angel Romo had been last seen driving away from the Wings and Rings restaurant in Weslaco last Monday. His vehicle was later found in a ditch near Hutto and Sioux roads just north of Donna.¬†¬†Authorities searching the area then found Romo’s body a short distance away.

Investigators say there were no signs that Romo suffered any trauma. They are now waiting for a toxicology report that could provide some clues into Romo’s death.