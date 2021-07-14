Accused Accomplice In Vanessa Guillen Case Indicted

The woman accused of helping a Central Texas soldier kill Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen is under indictment.

A federal grand jury charged Cecily Aguilar with tampering with evidence, lying to federal agents, and accessory this week. Aguilar is the former girlfriend of Army Specialist Aaron Robinson who killed Guillen at Fort Hood in April 2020.

Federal prosecutors say Aguilar helped Robinson dump Guillen’s body near the Leon River where it was discovered in June 2020. Robinson later killed himself while Killeen police closed in on him. Guillen’s death caused the Pentagon to start an investigation into Fort Hood’s culture. The Army later punished 14 officers for “leadership failures.”