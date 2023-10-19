LOCALTRENDING

Accused Cop Killers Arraigned On Capital Murder Charges

Left-Rodrigo Axel Espinoza Valdez-Right Rogelio Martinez--Photos courtesy Cameron County Sheriff's Department
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The two men arrested for shooting and killing a San Benito police officer have been hit with capital murder and a variety of other charges.

18-year-old Rogelio Martinez of Brownsville and 23-year-old Rodrigo Espinosa Valdez, a Mexican national, were arraigned on the charges Thursday and each was ordered jailed on bonds totaling $2 million.

The two were being chased by law enforcement Wednesday night after speeding away from a traffic stop on South Padre Island. As the pursuit moved into San Benito, one of the suspects opened fire on a police patrol vehicle. One of the bullets pierced the unit and struck officer in his abdomen.

Lt. Milton Resendez-Photo courtesy San Benito Police Department

Lieutenant Milton Resendez died at the hospital. The 54-year-old Resendez was a 27-year veteran of the San Benito PD. He is the first San Benito police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

