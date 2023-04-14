Accused Document Leaker Makes First Court Appearance

Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2023. (Margaret Small via AP)

The young Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with leaking classified Pentagon documents is ordered to remain in custody following a brief appearance this morning in federal court in Boston.

Twenty-one-year-old Jack Teixeira was an IT specialist with the 102nd Intelligence Wing stationed at Joint Base Cape Cod. He’s due back in court next week for a detention hearing. President Biden says officials are “still determining the validity” of classified documents recently leaked online.

The president also directed the military and intelligence community to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information.