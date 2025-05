A North Texas teen, accused of a deadly stabbing at a track meet, will not be walking the stage for graduation. That’s according to the head of public schools in the Dallas suburb of Frisco. He says that no student who commits a serious criminal offense is permitted to participate in a graduation ceremony.

Karmelo Anthony is currently out on bail. He allegedly killed Austin Metcalf in a fight last month. A spokesman for the family says the 17-year old will still receive his diploma.