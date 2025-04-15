TEXAS

Accused Killer Released

jsalinas
The Texas teen accused of killing high school track star Austin Metcalf is out of jail after his bond was lowered.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis says the case has rocked their community. Seventeen-year-old Karmelo Anthony had been locked up on a one-million-dollar bond after the stabbing, which happened at a track meet.

Yesterday, that was lowered to 250-thousand dollars with conditions that include house arrest and an ankle monitor. Metcalf’s father says the dispute started over a seat in the stadium.

