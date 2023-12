Prosecutors in San Jacinto county say they will seek the death penalty for the man accused of shooting and killing five of his neighbors. A nine-year old child was among those killed in a subdivision near Cleveland this past April.

According to prosecutors, Francisco Oropeza was asked to stop shooting his gun off in his yard by his next door neighbors. That’s when allegedly shot the five people. This will be the first capitol murder trail in San Jacinto County in two decades.