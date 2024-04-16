TEXAS

Accused Police Impersonator Arrested After Pulling Over Undercover Deputies

jsalinasBy 93 views
0

A man is charged with impersonating a police officer after trying to pull over some undercover Harris County deputies over the weekend.

Shaun Arnold tried to pull the deputies over in a car equipped with red-and-blue lights and a siren. Deputies in marked cars pulled Arnold over instead. He reportedly wore a uniform shirt, a ballistic vest, a body cam, and a badge.

Deputies arrested Arnold for impersonating a police officer and possession of body armor by a felon. He’s reportedly been arrested on similar charges in Texas, Missouri, and Illinois.

Coalition Of Attorneys General Support Paxton Aide In Misconduct Case

Previous article

Cantu, Proulx Sue City, Former SAPD Officer For Shooting Incident

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS