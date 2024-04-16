Accused Police Impersonator Arrested After Pulling Over Undercover Deputies

A man is charged with impersonating a police officer after trying to pull over some undercover Harris County deputies over the weekend.

Shaun Arnold tried to pull the deputies over in a car equipped with red-and-blue lights and a siren. Deputies in marked cars pulled Arnold over instead. He reportedly wore a uniform shirt, a ballistic vest, a body cam, and a badge.

Deputies arrested Arnold for impersonating a police officer and possession of body armor by a felon. He’s reportedly been arrested on similar charges in Texas, Missouri, and Illinois.